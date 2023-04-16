State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Linde were worth $96,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 180.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.67. 1,078,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $364.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

