State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 903 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $291,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.79. 4,871,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

