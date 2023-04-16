State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 498,491 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,491 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 8.22% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $71,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 342,973 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,230,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $51.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

