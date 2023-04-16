State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,396 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $53,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 4,423,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,015. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.