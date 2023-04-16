State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,396 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $53,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 4,423,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,015. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.