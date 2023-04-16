State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,870 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 7,865,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.