State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,181 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,301.88. 248,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,329.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

