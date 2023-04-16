State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,805. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

