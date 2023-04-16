State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $71.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 32,171,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,529,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

