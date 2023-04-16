State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $59,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.10. 2,823,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,929. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.