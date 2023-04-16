State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $59,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at The Cigna Group
In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8 %
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.
The Cigna Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
