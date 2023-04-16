STASIS EURO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.85 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.56 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

