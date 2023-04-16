Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $90,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

