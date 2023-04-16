Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.47 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

