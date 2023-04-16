Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 79.8% in March

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Featured Stories

