Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,190 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 21.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 144,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,450. The company has a market capitalization of $239.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

