Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $9.16 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.
Spirent Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.
Read More
