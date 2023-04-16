Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $9.16 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirent Communications Company Profile

SPMYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

