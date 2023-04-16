Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 774 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

