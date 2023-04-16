Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 742 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

