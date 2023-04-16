Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

