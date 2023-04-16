Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $40,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

