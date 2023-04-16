Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

PM opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

