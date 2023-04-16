Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

