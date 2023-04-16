Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 240 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12,000.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.