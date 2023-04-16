Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,441 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

