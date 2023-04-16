Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.82.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $318.82 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $326.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,313.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

