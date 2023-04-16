SP Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

