SP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 332,807 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.8% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

