SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $20.12 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,124,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $248.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

