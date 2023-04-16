SP Asset Management LLC Invests $8.57 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Organon & Co. accounts for 1.1% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.80 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

