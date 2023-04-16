SP Asset Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UI opened at $259.22 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.23 and a 200-day moving average of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.