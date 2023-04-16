SP Asset Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 80,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.