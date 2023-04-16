SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,322 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,961,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.