SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,760 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $283.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $295.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.38.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

