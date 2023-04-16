SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,410 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

