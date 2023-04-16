SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,742 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.