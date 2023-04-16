SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 449,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SOPH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 38,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

