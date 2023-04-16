SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of SLGWF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About SLANG Worldwide
