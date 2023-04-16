SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94.99 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $524.71 million and approximately $94.99 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.35 or 1.00031436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43777007 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $141,677,652.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.