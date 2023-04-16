SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Hits $58.04 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $515.14 million and $58.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.06 or 1.00057642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002206 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43291848 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $90,991,051.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.