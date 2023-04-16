Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

