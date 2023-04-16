Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $38.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NYSE SI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.24.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

