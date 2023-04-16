Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $233.15 million and $3.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,282.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00317583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00535620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00436687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,844,202,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

