Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $235.44 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $235.44 million and $3.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,368.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00331619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00072816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00539233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00442631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,846,182,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.