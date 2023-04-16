Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Expands By 195.2%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the March 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WISA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $124.99.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About WiSA Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.