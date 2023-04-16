Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Declines By 28.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VITFF. CIBC lifted their target price on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

