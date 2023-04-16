Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Grows By 243.3%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

Shares of VAPR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,109. VaporBrands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

