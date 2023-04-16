Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Grows By 243.3%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Price Performance
Shares of VAPR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,109. VaporBrands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
VaporBrands International Company Profile
