Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 181.5%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 16,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

