Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Expands By 213.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 213.1% from the March 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of TLSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,791. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

