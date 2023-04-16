Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Expands By 133.3%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CGABL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.

