Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Grows By 262.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
