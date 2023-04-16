Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Grows By 262.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 40,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,993. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.