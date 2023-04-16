Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 87.5%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 4,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,363. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

